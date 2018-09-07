American actor, director and producer Burt Reynolds, who was best known for his performance in 1972's Deliverance, 1977's Smokey and other movies, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Jupiter Medical in Florida but couldn't survive the heart attack. His family members, manager Erik Kritzer were present with him during his last moments.

American actor, director and producer Burt Reynolds, who was best known for his performance in 1972’s Deliverance, 1977’s Smokey and other movies, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Jupiter Medical in Florida but couldn’t survive the heart attack. His family members were present with him during his last moments, Reynolds’ manager Erik Kritzer informed media personnel.

Known for his performance in Deliverance, Boogie Nights and other blockbusters, the 82-year-old actor, had a six-decade long career in the entertainment industry. Burt Reynolds received the Oscar nomination for playing a porn director Jack Horner in the movie Boogie Nights in the 1997.

It has been said that Burt Reynold’s easy-going charms and handsome looks helped in getting roles in films like Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights.

Also Read: Nia Sharma looks damn sexy, fit in her latest Instgaram post, read here to know about her diet!

Inspired from the works of other in the industry, Burt Reynolds did tried his talent in direction and later founded Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in Florida. He was also known as sex symbol in front of the camera.

According to industry insiders, Burt Reynolds used to be known as one of the most bankable actors in the entertainment industry after giving a series of hit films. However, he popularity witnessed a certain drop during 1980s. However, later he grabbed an Emmy award for his performance in 1990-1994 TV series Evening Shade.

Also Read: Bhojpuri item girl Kanak Pandey’s sensuous dance video has taken the Internet by storm!

Talking about his personal life, Burt Reynolds always remained in Entertainment gossip over his relationships with actresses Sally Field, Dinah Shore, others and his failed marriages with Loni Anderson and Judy Carne. He also remained in news due to health related issues like prescription pain.

Some of Burt Reynolds’ top performing films include White Lightning, 1973, W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings, 1975, Hustle, 1975, Nickelodeon, 1976, Semi-Tough, 1977 among others. At one point of time, Burt Reynolds was among the most high-paid actors in the film industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More