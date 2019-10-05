Busan International Film Festival 24th edition: Bhumi Pednekar has bagged the first international award at Busan International Film festival, South Korea. This award is conferred by Korean film and fashion magazine. Her upcoming movie titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was also premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in movies such as Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhoot- The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She also promoted for Saand Ki Aankh at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

She will be essaying the role of an aged sharpshooter from Haryana with Taapsee Pannu. It is all set to release on October 25, 2019.

Expressing her winning moment to a leading daily, Bhumi Pednekar said that she was feeling humbled that her work has been resonated with audiences and critics in Busan.

She feels proud on her first win, Bhumi adds. She had aspired to act in films that had worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. Bhumi also stated that she had hoped to be a part of a cinema which will be remembered fondly in future.

Saand Ki Aankh’ is an upcoming film based on aged sharpshooters. In an interview to leading daily, Bhumi Pednekar said that there is an equality of women at its core. Women have faced inequality in our country for many years. A bunch of bold and courageous women have taken an initiative to break all those age-old moulds of discrimination, to bring about about evolution of equality in our country. And these women started a revolution.

