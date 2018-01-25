Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has said that by educating girls about their bodies, we empower them to not only take care of themselves but also feel more confident. The actor was present at the She's Ambassador programme by PVR Nest and MOGS along with PadMan producer Twinkle Khanna and politician Priya Dutta. Sonam will be seen on the big screen in Akshay Kumar's PadMan which is slated for a release on February 9th, 2018.

Actress Sonam Kapoor believes that educating girls about their bodies is equivalent to empowering them to feel more confident about taking care of themselves. “When we educate girls about their bodies and its changes, we empower them to not only take care of themselves but also feel more confident in doing so. When we embolden the youth of our communities, we create a positive change for the future,” Sonam said in a statement. Sonam was here to support the accomplishments of ‘She’s Ambassador’ programme by PVR Nest and Mumbai Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society (MOGS) which emphasises on promoting quality healthcare inclusive of education and safe practices amongst young girls; enabling them to build resilient communities ensuring a life of dignity for all.

“‘She’s Ambassador’ initiative has not only empowered but inspired these young girls and made them self-aware, confident, equipping them to take full charge of their own development and become a role model for thousand others,” she added. The initiative was also supported by producer-author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna and politician Priya Dutt. The programme included knowledge sessions, new age counseling sessions with multi-sectored influencers, film-making workshops and project-based learning on nutrition and fitness, menstrual health and hygiene, communicable and non-communicable diseases, sanitation and cleanliness and mental health and well-being.

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man. Directed by R. Balki, “Pad Man” is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost machine to make sanitary napkins. ‘PadMan stars Akshay as Murugunathan, while Radhika Apte plays his wife and Sonam will be seen in a special role in the movie that will hit the screens on February 9.

