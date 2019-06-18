Bypass Road first poster: Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the first look of his first home production film Bypass Road. In the first poster, Neil can be seen dressed in a maroon t-shirt and looking all worried as he poses in a wheelchair. See poster inside.

Bypass Road first poster: Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to his official Instagram profile to share the first poster from his home production Bypass road. With this movie, Neil Nitin Mukesh will mark his entry into the production world and make his debut as a writer as well. The film has been helmed by brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

With the first poster out, Neil took to his twitter handle to share a heartfelt note and expressed gratitude to the people who helped him during his journey. Talking about the poster, we will see Neil all worried and in a wheelchair.

The suspense thriller movie Bypass road has been directed by brother Naman Nitin Mukesh, Produced by Madan Paliwal and furthermore said that this is the best movie of his career till date. Donning three hats for the movie- producer, writer and actor has been a challenge but worth remembering as well.

Check out the first poster from the movie Bypas road here:

The film will also star Adah Sharma as the female lead and will be seen playing the role of Fashion entrepreneur The movie has been exclusively shot in Lonavla and Alibaug over three months. On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be next seen in Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

And it’s a wrap for my first home production @BypassRoadMovie Presenting to you the first look of The suspense thriller directed by my brother, @NamanNMukesh Produced by Mr.madan paliwal , @mirajgroup and @NnmFilms. It’s been an emotional and fulfilling journey so far. pic.twitter.com/F5FX5WTU5X — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 18, 2019

