Bypass Road: The first poster of much-anticipated film Bypass Road starring Neil Nitin Mukesh was unveiled today. The thriller drama film also features Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gul Panag in lead roles and is scheduled to release on November 1, 2019. The killer thriller is helmed by Naman Nitin Mukesh and written by Neil. A few hours back, Neil took to Twitter and shared the first poster of the film on social media. Along with the poster, the release date of the trailer was also announced, the trailer of the film is set to release on September 30.

Film critic Taran Adarsh also shared the news on his Twitter account. In the poster, Neil can be seen sitting on a wheelchair and he seems terrified as a shadow of a knife is falling on him, in the caption he wrote the mystery begins to cast its shadow. It will be interesting to watch Neil in a killer thriller film. The film has been presented by Miraj Group.

Speaking about the fans response on social media, the poster of the film has got mixed response from fans and the thriller has created decent buzz on social media. Some of them congratulated Neil for his upcoming film and some of them compared the film to Goldmines. However, much information about the film has not been released yet and the audience is waiting for some more treats related to thriller. Have a look at the first poster:

On the work front, Neil marked his debut in Indian Cinema from the film Johnny Gaddaar which was a big hit and was also critically acclaimed by film critics. He has been a part of many Bollywood films like New York, Jail, Lafangey Parindey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Golmaal Again and others. He was also seen in Tamil movie Kaththi which was released in 2014. The actor was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho which was also a blockbuster film and now post Bypass Road, the actor will be seen in Firrkie.

