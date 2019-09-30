Bypass Road trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to astonish the audience with something intriguing this time. The actor recently shared the trailer of his film Bypass Road which has created a buzz on social media. Watch here

Bypass Road trailer: After playing a cop in Saaho, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to give you chills with his next film Bypass Road. It seems that the actor wanted to play a smart move and picked up thriller-drama to entertain the audience with something intriguing full of mystery. Written by the actor himself, and helmed by his brother Naman Mukesh, the film has a strong cast which promises to give you goosebumps.

The makers have made sure to arouse enough excitement among the fans with the 2 minutes 54 seconds video and have also made sure not to reveal much about the interesting story of the film. Initially, the trailer starts with Neil on a wheelchair, narrating about the various unusual incidents from which he is going through. Till the time, he searches for the person responsible behind his condition, another murder takes place which makes the mystery more complex.

There is no doubt in saying that certain scenes like a man falling from the second floor, Neil escaping from the masked man add more to the mystery. Meanwhile, the eagle eyeshot with some scenes further forces you to watch till the end. There is no doubt in saying that Bypass Road is a perfect watch for all those thriller fans out there.

Excellent!! One of the finest trailer I have seen so far. Great work by whole cast. #BypassRoadTrailer https://t.co/QnFeJhhJkm — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 30, 2019

Further, the presence of such a strong supporting cast like Shama Sikander, Gul Panag, Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey has made the trailer a thriller masterpiece wherein everyone is at their best. The film is bankrolled by Neil Nitin Mukesh in collaboration with Miraj Group and will hit the theatres on November 1.

Moreover, the film will also face a clash with comedy-drama film Bhangra Paa Le, which is a comedy-drama film featuring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon at the box office.

