Esha Deol, daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, is making her comeback on the silver screen after three years with her upcoming film Cakewalk. The actress, on the auspicious occasion of Navraatri took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of her comeback film which also stars Tarun Malhotra and Anindita Bose. Cakewalk will be helmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty and we will get to see Esha on the silver screen after a long gap after she last featured in Kill Them Young in 2015.

The actress on Sunday took to her Twitter account to share the first look poster of her comeback film and wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navraatri, I am happy to reveal the first look of my short Hindi feature #Cakewalk. Produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar, and Aritra Das, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty.” The film gives a sneak peek into the life of a married chef and how things unfold.

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navraatri, I am happy to reveal the first look of my short Hindi feature #Cakewalk. Produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar and Aritra Das, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vftNx5omnP — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) March 18, 2018

In the first teaser poster of the much-awaited film Cakewalk, we can see a piece of cake, two elastic hair ties, and kumkum kept in a kitchen. The film shows how difficult it is for a woman to balance her personal life with professional life. Esha also gave her "first classical dance performance after a longtime" in Delhi earlier this week. The actress is married to Bharat Takhtani and the couple is blessed with a beautiful daughter.

