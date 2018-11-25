Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo has been blessed with all the good reasons that make her millennials choice and well she owns it too. Now, Bebo's new picture has surfaced on social media and believe us only Kareena can afford to look that sizzling. Besides public, there are numerous A-listed fans who reckon themselves as Kareena's die-hard fan and dub her one of the most stylish actors in the B-town.

Call yourself a fashionista? Kareena Kapoor Khan's new look will make you doubt your notion

Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo has been blessed with all the good reasons that make her millennials choice and well she owns it too. The born fashionista has been setting trends with her looks and she is undoubtedly the one who needs to be credited for making the gym look a thing followed rigorously. Although the Veere Di Wedding actor keeps a distance from the social media platforms, her remarkable pictures somehow pave a way to her fan’s hearts. Besides public, there are numerous A-listed fans who reckon themselves as Kareena’s die-hard fan and dub her one of the most stylish actors in the B-town.

Now, Bebo’s new picture has surfaced on social media and believe us only Kareena can afford to look that sizzling. The V-necklined long black dress is highlighting the perfect curves that belong to Kareena and well has definitely worked hard to get into that perfect shape. As usual, she is looking confident and sexy while posing to the camera and it is her unconventional way to strike a pose that makes her different from the actors in the league. Before we continue to blabber more about her charisma and charm, take a look at the picture:

After taking a look at the pictures, don’t you think she totally owns the tag “Bollywood Bombshell”? Ever since her pregnancy, the diva has been making for her mounting beauty and the update she has introduced to her style catalogue. Here’s a glimpse of what Kareena has come up with new in a couple of months, take a look:

