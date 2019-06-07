Calling it quits! Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk part ways after four years: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly parted ways after four years of relationship. The two have been dating each other since 2015 and they welcomed their daughter in March 2017.

Calling it quits! Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk part ways four years: After four years of dating, American actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk have called it quits. Reports said that Cooper 44 and Shayk 33 have reportedly decided to end thier relationship and are amicably working out to figure out the custody of their daughter, Lea De Seine. The two have been dating each other since 2015 and they welcomed their daughter in March 2017. Before Irina, Bradley was dating British model Suki Waterhouse and Shayk had parted ways with soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier, there were speculations that everything is not OKAY between Bradley and Irina ever since Cooper started working with Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born. The speculations were fuelled after the duo gave a steaming performance at the Oscars and on the top of that, it was Lady Gaga’s announcement of calling off engagement to Christian Carino in February that made fans land into a frenzy.

However, Gaga dismissed the rumours on the Jimmy Kimmel show and made it clear that it was need of the performance. Now, Bradley’s breakup has once again given fans food for thoughts that there is something boiling between the two.

Soon after the reports of Bradley and Irina surfaced on several social media platforms, the duo started trending on the top searches on the Google. Meanwhile, there was a spree of tweets commenced by social media users. Here are some of the tweets:

Lady Gaga checking Bradley Cooper’s relationship status online and seeing that he’s now single pic.twitter.com/PHQ23Ip5pn — Boston Gay Boy 🏳️‍🌈 (@BostonGayBoy) June 7, 2019

lady gaga is single xx bradley cooper is single xxx pic.twitter.com/1Qt0rVlbAT — al (@alicereidy1) June 6, 2019

star is born stan twitter on their way to ship lady gaga and bradley cooper now that he and irina have called it quits pic.twitter.com/W39ijK7piO — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) June 7, 2019

I don’t mean to come across as rude or inconsiderate, but can Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper happen now pic.twitter.com/luEzSBkxom — Laura 🌻🌻 (@lauraherkenham) June 7, 2019

lady gaga stealing bradley cooper's heart from Irina Shayk pic.twitter.com/KORNgb9A0N — fan account 💚🥀🌈 (@seltained) June 7, 2019

