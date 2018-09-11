Karan Johar spilt the beans about the rumours of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 and told the listeners who would he cast if a sequel of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was to be made ever. Bollywood's love guru Karan Johar had his own radio show Calling Karan which was an epic source of entertainment for all, now the second season has been introduced by the only romantic radio channel Ishq 104.8 FM.

The radio show Calling Karan’s second sequel was introduced by the romantic radio channel Ishq 104.8 which came across as a treat for the audience because of the unfiltered responses by Karan. While Karan made several revelations regarding his personal life, he also told the audience about his plans. In the show, Karan usually takes up the listeners personal problems but this time Karan got caught in his own trap.

A listener asked KJo about his plans for making the sequel of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and who would he like to cast if the second part of this iconic movie is ever made. Reverting to the listener, Karan said that he would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it. This revelation by the aced filmmaker surprised everyone. Having that said, Karan Johar left his fans wondering that is he actually planning on making a sequel of it or not? The people are also curious to know who will be assigned what role.

The iconic film that featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee was released in the year 1998. Though it has been 20 years since the romance packed drama hit the cinemas, the story is still relatable and fresh. This is why the people are now keen to see a sequel of it with a whole new cast. While the movie’s name fills us up with nostalgia, it also tickles us with excitement.

Before this, a sequel with a very similar storyline has also been released by Karan Johar. Yes! Guessed it right. Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulhania had the essence of the evergreen hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge and Alia Bhatt being Kjo’s favourite was signed for it. This time too if a sequel for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is made, Alia is sure to be in it.

