Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, amongst others gave a shout-out to Bhushan Kumar's movement of unification of Bharat. With the fluctuating number of subscribers every moment, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and PewDiePie are in a cutthroat competition.

The digital war between Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and PewDiePie has become the talk of the Town, netizens have immersed themselves in the patriotic fever to support Bhushan Kumar. In an attempt to take over the numero uno position on YouTube subscribers, T-Series and PewDiePie have been engaged in a race to win maximum subscribers.

Owing to a threat to his position, PewDiePie has been stooping low to humiliate the Indian movement. Giving a befitting reply to the international comedian, tweeple have started trolling him with the hashtag Mere Paas Maa Hai.

Here’s what Twitter has to say:-

I have subscribed.. Do you? Mere Paas Maa Hai @TSeries Powered by Maa Sherawali Guys don't forget to subscribe to Tseries on YouTube… Jai Mata Dihttps://t.co/TLFuujOzlq — 🇮🇳 Riya हिन्दुस्तानी 🇮🇳 (@24carratgold001) March 13, 2019

Really amazing presentation by @Tseries a new song really awesome. Lets make big victory in youtube.https://t.co/EpoyxV078u Mere Paas Maa Hai — Khushi (@iamKhushiparmar) March 13, 2019

"Mere Paas Maa Hai" For a moment i thought this was Rahul Gandhi's justification on why he should continue as PM candidate for Congress — Nageswar (@Nageswaralways) March 13, 2019

Our country is our pride.

We don't want to listen anywords against our country.

Mere Paas Maa Hai.

C’mon @Tseries, let’s show the world we were born to win! — 😍 रुपाली😘 (@SALAM_NAMSTE1) March 13, 2019

Frds we promise We will not take any insult against Bharat mata! We will make sure @Tseries becomes the no. 1 YouTube channel. Plzz subscribe. Mere Paas Maa Hai — 🇮🇳 🙏Shalu🙏 🇮🇳 ✍️ (@shalu604_19) March 13, 2019

As the international comedian boasts of his jokes, views and freedom, Indian youth has dedicated themselves to showcase PewDiePie the power of Mata Sherawali with the trend #MerePaasMaaHai

Earlier, Bhushan Kumar made an emotional appeal to the Indian persuading everyone to help him put forth Bharat at number one.

Soon, the head honcho of T-Series received immense support from celebrities as well as the common public resulting in a rise of subscribers.

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

