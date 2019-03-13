The digital war between Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and PewDiePie has become the talk of the Town, netizens have immersed themselves in the patriotic fever to support Bhushan Kumar. In an attempt to take over the numero uno position on YouTube subscribers, T-Series and PewDiePie have been engaged in a race to win maximum subscribers.
Owing to a threat to his position, PewDiePie has been stooping low to humiliate the Indian movement. Giving a befitting reply to the international comedian, tweeple have started trolling him with the hashtag Mere Paas Maa Hai.
Here’s what Twitter has to say:-
As the international comedian boasts of his jokes, views and freedom, Indian youth has dedicated themselves to showcase PewDiePie the power of Mata Sherawali with the trend #MerePaasMaaHai
Earlier, Bhushan Kumar made an emotional appeal to the Indian persuading everyone to help him put forth Bharat at number one.
Soon, the head honcho of T-Series received immense support from celebrities as well as the common public resulting in a rise of subscribers.
Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.
