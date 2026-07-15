Can Indians Watch The Odyssey In Christopher Nolan’s Preferred IMAX Format? Here’s What You Need To Know

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is just days away from its theatrical release, with advance bookings surging across India. Premium IMAX tickets have crossed Rs 3,000 in several cities, making it one of the most expensive Hollywood releases of the year.

However, even if you’re watching the film in an IMAX auditorium in India, you won’t be seeing it in Christopher Nolan’s preferred format. The reason is simple: The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX 15/70 film cameras, often referred to as IMAX 1570, and India currently has no theatre capable of projecting the film in that format.

Can Indians watch The Odyssey in Christopher Nolan’s preferred format?

Yes, but only by travelling abroad. Indian audiences can watch The Odyssey in digital IMAX or IMAX with Laser, but none of India’s IMAX screens is equipped with a 15/70mm film projector, which is required to screen the movie in its original analogue format.

According to IMAX, only 41 cinemas worldwide are screening The Odyssey in IMAX 15/70 film, and none of them is in India. Instead, they are spread across countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Belgium and the Czech Republic. That means Indian fans who want to experience the film exactly as Nolan intended will have to travel overseas.

What makes IMAX 15/70 different?

IMAX 15/70 is regarded as the gold standard of large-format cinema. Unlike digital projection, it uses 70mm film running horizontally with 15 perforations per frame, allowing it to capture significantly more image detail and a taller 1.43:1 aspect ratio. The result is exceptional clarity, richer colours and a more immersive viewing experience on giant IMAX screens.

Nolan has long championed the format in films such as The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer. With The Odyssey, he has taken it a step further by shooting the entire film using IMAX film cameras, a first for a feature-length movie.

The cameras themselves are enormous, weighing nearly 180 kg, producing considerable noise during filming and requiring fresh film rolls every few minutes, making production far more demanding than digital filmmaking.

Why are fans flying across the world?

The limited number of IMAX 15/70 screenings has turned The Odyssey into a global pilgrimage for cinephiles. One of the biggest attractions is IMAX Melbourne in Australia, which houses the world’s largest permanent 1.43:1 IMAX screen measuring 32 metres wide and 23 metres high. It is also the only theatre in the Southern Hemisphere screening an original IMAX 15/70 print of The Odyssey.

Reports suggest fans from Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Turkey and even the United States have planned overseas trips specifically to watch the film in its original format.

Will Indian audiences still get a good experience?

Absolutely. While India cannot screen The Odyssey on IMAX 15/70 film, the movie will still be shown in digital IMAX and IMAX with Laser, both of which are officially mastered by IMAX for countries without film projection systems.

The experience will remain visually superior to standard cinema screens, but it won’t be identical to the original 15/70 film presentation that Christopher Nolan prefers.

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Mia Goth, The Odyssey adapts Homer’s epic tale of King Odysseus’ perilous journey home after the Trojan War. It releases in Indian theatres on July 17, but for those chasing Nolan’s definitive vision, the journey may begin with a passport rather than a movie ticket.

Fact-check note: The figure of 41 cinemas refers to IMAX’s confirmed venues screening The Odyssey in 15/70 film. India currently has no operational IMAX 15/70 film projector, so the original film-format presentation is unavailable in the country.