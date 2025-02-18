The plea was filed after Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, urged the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing.

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea on Tuesday, seeking to merge multiple FIRs filed against him over alleged obscene remarks made on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case will be reviewed by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

Legal Battle and Supreme Court Intervention

The plea was filed after Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, urged the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured that the case would be listed before a bench and taken up within two to three days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Was Ranveer Allahbadia Booked?

The controversy erupted following objectionable remarks made by Allahbadia on India’s Got Latent, leading to multiple FIRs against him and others. The Assam case also names:

Samay Raina (Host)

Ashish Chanchlani (YouTube Creator)

Jaspreet Singh (Comedian)

Apoorva Makhija (Influencer)

The allegations include offensive language and obscene references, sparking widespread outrage.

Key Developments in the Ranveer Allahbadia Case

1. Allahbadia Remains Unreachable to Authorities

According to a joint statement from Mumbai and Guwahati Police, Ranveer Allahbadia has not yet responded to law enforcement agencies despite multiple attempts to reach him.

2. Multiple Police Agencies Involved

FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia in multiple states, including:

Maharashtra Cyber Department

Guwahati Police

Jaipur Police

3. Summons Issued for Allahbadia & Samay Raina

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned Allahbadia to appear on February 24.

Samay Raina has been asked to appear on February 18.

4. National Commission for Women (NCW) Takes Action

The NCW has summoned Allahbadia, Raina, and other involved individuals, including:

Apoorva Makhija

Jaspreet Singh

Ashish Chanchlani

Tushar Poojari (Producer)

Saurabh Bothra (Producer)

The Commission condemned the vulgar and offensive remarks, calling for an urgent inquiry.

5. Some Individuals Fail to Appear Before NCW

Several individuals cited personal safety concerns, international travel, and logistical challenges as reasons for missing the hearing.

Ranveer Allahbadia requested a new hearing date due to death threats. NCW rescheduled it for March 6. Jaspreet Singh, currently in Paris, informed NCW he would return by March 10, 2025, and was given a March 11 hearing date.

Samay Raina, who is in the US for a tour, assured he would cooperate upon his return. His hearing is set for March 11.

6. Samay Raina Issues Public Apology

Samay Raina publicly addressed the controversy, stating, “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

7. Complaint Filed with Mumbai Police & Maharashtra Women’s Commission

A formal complaint has been filed with:

Mumbai Commissioner of Police

Maharashtra Women’s Commission

The complaint alleges that the show contained abusive language and obscene remarks about women, which were allegedly used to gain popularity and financial benefit.

The controversy stemmed from Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on “parents and sex” during India’s Got Latent. The backlash resulted in the removal of the show from YouTube. Authorities are continuing their investigation, with legal proceedings unfolding in multiple states.