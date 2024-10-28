Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
we-woman
Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan's Fees In The '90s?

As Indian cinema expanded dramatically in the '70s and '80s, the remuneration of its actors followed suit, reflecting the growing scale and ambition of the film industry.

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

As Indian cinema expanded dramatically in the ’70s and ’80s, the remuneration of its actors followed suit, reflecting the growing scale and ambition of the film industry. During the peak of his stardom in the 1980s, Amitabh Bachchan significantly increased his per-film fees from ₹10 lakh to over ₹50 lakh, setting a gold standard in Indian cinema and making him the highest-paid actor in the country. However, this reign was unexpectedly challenged in the ’90s by a remarkable contender from the South—Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

The Rise of Chiranjeevi: Breaking the ₹1 Crore Barrier

In 1992, Chiranjeevi made headlines by becoming the first Indian actor to charge ₹1 crore for a film, specifically ₹1.25 crore for Aapadbandhavudu. This milestone was significant, as Amitabh Bachchan was on a hiatus following Khuda Gawah, which positioned Chiranjeevi as the highest-paid Indian actor at that time. Prior to this shift, prominent actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sunny Deol were earning between ₹60-80 lakh per film. The headline of The Week magazine boldly stated: “Bigger than Bachchan,” a claim that was virtually unheard of at the time.

The Expansion of the ₹1 Crore Club

Following Chiranjeevi’s groundbreaking fee, the ₹1 crore club began to attract more members. In 1994, Kamal Haasan joined the ranks by charging ₹1 crore for his films, followed closely by Rajinikanth. By 1996, Amitabh Bachchan returned to the silver screen and became the first Bollywood actor to command ₹1 crore per film. That same year, Sridevi shattered glass ceilings by becoming the first female actor to earn ₹1 crore for a single film.

The late ’90s marked a significant evolution in the economics of Indian cinema, with Hindi films experiencing a surge in size and commercial viability. By the turn of the millennium, top Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan were commanding fees ranging from ₹2 to ₹3 crore per film, reflecting their dominance in the industry.

Chiranjeevi’s Uninterrupted Success

Despite the increasing competition from Bollywood, Chiranjeevi continued to shine brightly in the Telugu film industry. He enjoyed an unparalleled golden run during the ’90s, achieving 14 consecutive hits in a single year. His subsequent films in the 2000s, including Indra, earned him the title of ‘Megastar.’

Although he ventured into politics in 2008, Chiranjeevi made a triumphant return to acting in 2017 with hits like Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Today, at 69 years old, he remains a formidable presence in the Telugu film industry, reportedly charging up to ₹40 crore per film.

Upcoming Projects

Chiranjeevi is set to delight fans with the release of his fantasy film Vishwambhara, which features a stellar cast, including Trisha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Kunal Kapoor. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the film is slated for release on January 10, 2025, just in time for the Sankranthi weekend.

Filed under

actor remuneration amitabh bachchan Bollywood actors Chiranjeevi Indian Cinema Kamal Haasan Rajinikanth salman khan Shah Rukh Khan Telugu film industry ₹1 crore films
