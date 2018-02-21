Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India, met the big names of Bollywood industry and businessmen in Mumbai on Tuesday. Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie and kids, Xavier and Ella, met Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Anupam Kher among many Bollywood celebs. Sporting an intricate golden sherwani, the Canadian PM impressed all with his love for Indian film industry

The world is already in love with the most good-looking Prime Minister ever, Justin Trudeau and his family. Wherever he goes and whenever he is clicked, the camera seems to love his charismatic smile and Indian paparazzi is not any different. Trudeau along with his wife and three ids is currently on a week-long trip to India and is visiting all the tourist spots. He has been enjoying the Taj Mahal in Agra, Akshardham Temple and Sabarmati Ashram in Gandhinagar and before heading to Amritsar, he visited the city of dreams, Mumbai.

On his visit to Mumbai, Trudeau dressed in a sherwani met up with the big names in Bollywood to talk about ties between the Indian and Canadian film industry. The event was attended by many big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Anupam Kher and Farhan Akhtar while there were no actresses present at the event. Justin Trudeau was all praises for King Khan and even took to Twitter to celebrate stronger ties with the industry and SRK.

ALSO READ: Has Canadian PM Justin Trudeau been entirely snubbed by PM Modi and his top brass?

Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself… Great to meet you! 🇮🇳🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1OcwsA9lMS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018

Here are a few images from the event:

Anupam Kher, Madhavan and Farhan Akhtar posted images with Trudeau on their Twitter account and praised his warm attitude and charming conversations. The PM of Canada is yet to meet PM Narendra Modi or any government representative for that matter and talk about ties between the country and many are amazed at the snub that he receiving from the Indian government. He will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar next and will return home soon as well.

It was such a pleasure to meet the Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau & his family. What a charming & great conversationalist he is. Talked about people, culture and of course cinema.:) #Canada #India #lndianCinema #BendItLikeBeckham #SilverLiningsPlaybook pic.twitter.com/YqQO5qOdoB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 20, 2018

@JustinTrudeau such a pleasure and honour meeting you sir. Your relatability, grace and charm was most endearing and its easy to see why you are the Pride and toast of Canada.Have a lovely rest of the tour.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yNpZV6l4Vo — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 21, 2018

Was an honour & a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie.

Sir, your leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/BfzrEsL6wB — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2018

ALSO READ: Twitter goes gaga over family visit of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham Temple in Gujarat

ALSO READ: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau commences India trip with visit to Taj Mahal with family