Canadian Supermodel Dayle Haddon Passes Away At 76 In Suspected Gas Leak Incident

Dayle Haddon, a global fashion icon and humanitarian, tragically passed away at 76 due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, leaving behind a legacy of elegance and activism.

Dayle Haddon, the iconic Canadian supermodel celebrated for her work with world-renowned cosmetic brands and magazines, has passed away at the age of 76. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death.

Haddon was discovered unresponsive in her daughter Ryan Haddon’s Pennsylvania home, which she shared with her husband, actor Marc Blucas. The heartbreaking incident occurred early Friday morning. First responders were called to the scene around 6:30 AM and initially rescued an unconscious 76-year-old man from the first floor. Tragically, upon further search, Haddon was found inside the property and pronounced dead at the scene despite rescue attempts.

Investigators believe a malfunctioning boiler heating unit caused the toxic gas leak. “Initial readings at the scene were alarmingly high, confirming carbon monoxide poisoning,” Detective Sergeant Jonathan Koretzky of Solebury Township Police stated.

Born in Montreal, Haddon’s journey to fame began as a ballet enthusiast. However, her extraordinary beauty and charisma soon propelled her to international stardom. She became the face of leading brands like Revlon, Estee Lauder, and L’Oreal, appearing on countless Vogue magazine covers and representing timeless glamour for over two decades. Beyond modeling, Haddon was a force for good—serving as a UNICEF ambassador and founding WomenOne, a charity advocating education for women and girls.

Her loss has left family, fans, and the fashion world mourning deeply. In a heartfelt tribute, a family friend shared, “Dayle’s radiant light may have dimmed on Earth, but it shines eternally where it’s most needed. Her beauty, strength, and compassion touched countless lives.”

