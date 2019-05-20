Cannes 2019: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi recently made their red carpet appearances at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Before them, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan turned heads at the red carpet with their stunning looks.

The Cannes 2019 fever is on and we are loving every bit of it. As Indian celebrities put their best fashion foot forward, social media is flooded with unique looks and dramatic moments. After the much-awaited red carpet appearances of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Tv actor Hina Khan, the next celebrities in line to grace the red carpet are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was one of the first celebrities to represent India at the Cannes Film Festival more than 15 years ago, went all out this year. Known for her impeccable charm, Aishwarya made a bold statement in a neon metallic strapless gown with a long cut out trail. She paired with her gown with sleek swept back hair and went for a dewy makeup look. While the actor surely made heads turn, her look was disappointing, to say the least. In one of the photos shared on her Instagram account, Aishwarya can be seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya.

Diana Penty is making her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. Marking her first ever appearance at the red carpet, the actor slayed in an ivory sequined gown with faux feather details following the theme of Live Victoriously. Keeping her look glamorous yet retro, Diana opted for statement earrings and tied her look together in a low bun and popping red lipstick. We have to admit Diana Penty surely made her red carpet appearance worth the wait. The actor looks stunning and is owning the look.

Huma Qureshi, who represented Grey Goose at the film festival, made a stunning appearance in a grey wavy multi-layered ruffled gown. To accentuate her look, Huma opted for blue chandelier earrings and a matching ring. Tying her hair tied in a bun, Huma completed her look with dewy makeup and nude lipstick.

