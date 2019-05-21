Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently setting the Internet on fire with her stunning looks from Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actor made her second appearance at the red carpet in a white ruffled gown and paired her outfit with furry pullover designed by Ashi Studio. With subtle makeup and stylish hairdo, the actor conquered many hearts. Have a look at her pictures

Cannes 2019: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has been serving the industry from past many years is currently winning millions of hearts walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actor has left stone no unturned to impress her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and ravishing looks. Starting from her red carpet looks to her hot social media clicks, the actor knows how to garner the attention of her fans. Currently, the actor has set the internet on fire with her stunning avatars at international markets.

Showcasing her inner beauty with a slight spice, the actor has proven that she still remains the queen even after years. The actor walked the red carpets in a white ruffled gown and further added to her looks with a furry pullover designed by Ashi Studio. In the royal avatar, the actor simply looked stunning. Further, the actor opted for a messy bun and paired up with an elegant earring by Avakian and also wore stylish white footwear designed by Sam Edelman.

The actor never misses a chance of making her fans remind that she won Miss World title in the year 1994. Further, the actor also gave major summer vibes with her denim surprise. Dressed in a denim pullover and jeans, the actor simply looked like a boss lady. With soft curls and red lipstick, the actor created a buzz with her latest avatar at Cannes 2019.

In her third look, the actor wore a red and white striped corset gown in which she was looking smoking hot. Moreover, her classy pair of sunglasses and her alluring pose for the camera have currently astonished her fans completely.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then opted for a satin green off-shoulder gown which made her look like a queen. With simple hairdo and fiery red lipstick, the actor conquered the reigns with her dazzling looks. The actor made her first appearance at the red carpet in a metallic gown with her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai is a regular arriver at Cannes and every time she appears, she makes sure to set the stage on fire with her fiercely hot looks and avatar. This time too, the actor appeared for the brand L’Oreal. Earlier to this, Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi also appeared at the festival.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App