Cannes 2019: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra to Hina Khan and numerous other Bollywood stars who made a grand appearance at the French Riveria, Amul paid tribute to the desi power through a quirky ad later today.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: The Cannes film festival 2019 saw quite a few Indian celebrities walking down the red carpet this year, be it Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or 2019 Cannes debutant Hina Khan, the Bollywood divas have surely made us all proud with their unique attires!

Apart from the film screening fashionistas are seen walking down the red carpet and making bold and sunning sartorial choices. To pay tribute to our desi girls, Amul shared a quirky ad captioned- Gori Tera Gown Badda Nyaara. Known for its quirky advertisements Amul’s latest ad showcases Deepika Padukone lime green look and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s edgy yellow metallic look.

While Padmavati star Deepika Padukone and Hum Dil Chuke Sanam star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been regular at the Cannes Film festival since the last few years, this year we got to see some new faces such as Priyanka Chopra, Diana Penty and Telly queen Hina Khan. Apart from them Neerja star Sonam Kapoor and Gangs of Wasepur 2 actor Huma Qureshi also turned up in their, most fashionable outfits for the red carpet.

Take a look at Amul’s quirky ad here:

Cannes Film Festival is the most extravagant event of the year for which celebrities from all around come together to show off their fashionable outfits at the Grand Riveria. Getting back to Amul’s quirky advertisements, this isn’t the first time that Amul has made headlines, some of the other times are during Avengers Endgame screening, FIFA matches, Worldcup and even Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s wedding!

Take a look at their quirky posts here:

#Amul is pleased to announce its association with the #Afghanistan Cricket Team as its Official Sponsor for the #ICCworldcup2019 pic.twitter.com/oZnK6Y5old — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 8, 2019

#Amul Topical: Strange footprints found by Indian army in the Himalayas! pic.twitter.com/5a6fmEVe2T — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 2, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App