Cannes 2019: As the countdown to Cannes 2019 begins, Deepika Padukone has put out a poll asking her fans if she should wear red on the red carpet this year. Latest reports also say that Priyanka Chopra will be making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 this year.

Cannes 2019: Cannes Film Festival 2019 is one of the most anticipated events of the year and it is going to be a starry one. From Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Aishwarya Rai to television actor Hina Khan, the list of attendees is longer than ever this year. Before the big event, Deepika Padukone put out a poll this year and asked everyone if she should wear red this year at the red carpet.

Considering how stunning Deepika looks in red, the alternative of ‘Yes’ is winning by a huge margin, i.e 69%. Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra will make her red carpet debut this year at the Cannes Film Festival. Since it will be her first appearance ever, it is surely going to be an impactful one.

Earlier in the day, a photo of Priyanka went viral in which she was seen leaving her US apartment. In the paparazzi shot, Priyanka can be seen making a style statement in a graphic white t-shirt paired with striped pants, black blazer, black suede boots and statement sunglasses.

Murder fame actor Mallika Sherawat has also started prepping for her red carpet appearance. Giving insight into her look, the actor recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen twirling in an icy blue gown. The actor has also shared her throwback videos from the film festival. Latest reports suggest that Deepika Padukone is likely to walk the red carpet on May 16, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on May 19, Sonam Kapoor on May 20-21, Kangana Ranaut on May 16-18, Huma Qureshi on May 19-20 and Hina Khan on May 17.

