Cannes 2019: Bollywood actors are currently conquering many hearts with their stylish appearances at Cannes 2019. Deepika Padukone along with Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra made stunning appearances at Cannes 2019. Meanwhile, Hina Khan unveiled the first look of her short film. Take a look at the recent pictures of the actor:

Bollywood actors are currently leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with their stunning looks and attires. By flaunting the culture and tradition of India, the actors are dazzling at the Cannes film festival 2019 with utmost grace and glamour. Bollywood duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked hand in hand through the streets of Cannes. Though the singer might not appear at the red carpet, he accompanied her wife at the film festival. Together the couple spent some time together and explored the French town. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra looked alluring dressed in an ice blue attire with a pearl choker set. Further, she opted for straight hair and plum lipstick which added even more to her looks.

Meanwhile, Nick was dressed in a white suit and complimented his looks with a stylish pair of sunglasses. Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut also shared pictures of her latest looks from the film festival. Kangana looked like a princess dressed in a Michael Cinco gown and further added more to her looks by wearing Chopard jewellery. With stylish pink studs and dewy makeup, the actor won millions of hearts on the Internet.

While the Padmavat actor Deepika Padukone astonished everyone with her look 5 on day 2 at Cannes. The actor appeared in an expected look at the festival. The actor donned a lime green Giambattista Valli gown and completed her looks by wearing a pink turban on her head. The actor is known for playing out safe by simply carrying looks that suit her every time. But it seems this time, the actor has stepped out of her comfort zone by wearing different attires.

Earlier to this looks, the actor shared four different looks from her day 2 at Cannes 2019. In the first picture, the actor was dressed in a blue and white striped suit, in the second, the actor looked graceful in a black and neon green gown and in the third one, the actor was dressed in a sheer white top with a stylish bralette and pants.

This year, Television actor Hina Khan also made her debut at Cannes 2019 and appeared to launch the first look of her short film Lines at the international film festival. The film is based on the Kargil War. Some hours back, the actor shared the first poster of the short film on social media.

