Cannes 2019: Cannes 2019 is on its full swing and one of the earliest celebrities to grace the red carpet this year is Deepika Padukone. As she impresses the fashion critics and audience alike, Ranveer Singh's comments under her photos will surely leave you in splits and make you go awww!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the quirkiest and cutest couples in Bollywood. After keeping their relationship under wraps for many years, the duo surprised their fans when they announced their November wedding. Ever since then, they have had no qualms in expressing their love for each other on and off social media. As Deepika floods the Internet with her drop-dead gorgeous photos from Cannes 2019, Ranveer is finding it hard to contain his excitement in the comment section.

On Friday, Deepika made her second red carpet appearance in a lime green ruffled gown and completed her look with a peach headband. Floored by her looks, Ranveer left a trail of comments like “UN FREAKING REAL”, “Nuts !!!!!!,” “Wow ……. I mean ….. WOW !!!!!!!!!!!” “ahahahahahaah yeeeeehaaaaaaah baby let em know” and “This look is insane !!!!!!” along with a kiss. We don’t know about the fans and fashion critics but Ranveer is surely impressed by Deepika’s Cannes look.

For her first red carpet appearance, Deepika wore an off white gown with a brown bow. A plunging neck and a thigh-high slit added all the oomph to her look. To raise the glamour quotient, Deepika opted for a high ponytail paired with inverted eyeliner and dewy makeup.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s comments on Deepika Padukone’s Cannes photos here:

Not just red carpet, Deepika’s promotional looks were equally stunning and made headlines for all the right reasons. On the professional front, the actor will resume the shooting of her upcoming film Chhapaak that revolves around an acid attack survivor. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika Padukone herself, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for his upcoming film 83 and will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

