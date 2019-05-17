Cannes 2019, Cannes film festival 2019: Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle to share her Day 2 look at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019. The actor wore a blue-white pinstripe power suit for her second appearance.

Cannes 2019, Cannes film festival 2019: The powerhouse of Bollywood industry Deepika Padukone needs no introduction! The diva who is currently slaying at Cannes Film Festiva 2019 recently took to her official Instagram handle to share another picture from her day 2 look and oh boy! Deepika is a sight to behold in a crisp blue-white pantsuit. She has paired her look with retro black aviators and neon orange stilettos. Coming back to her day 1 Cannes look, The diva wore a dramatic dramatic peter Dundas thigh-high slit white gown on the red carpet and paired it up with a high ponytail, and statement drop earrings.

The attire has received many rave reviews from all around and is being considered as Deepika Padukone’s boldest show appearance ever! By the looks of it, the diva is all set to serve more glamour at the red carpet. Well, she wasn’t the only Bollywood celebrity who made a grand appearance at the red carpet yesterday! From Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra, the divas too impressed the audiences in there dramatic attires!

Coming back to her post, Deepika Padukone’s picture has already crossed 306k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her beauty and her outfit choice! Among which her husband Ranveer Singh too commented- Killing it, Bawse! Well without any further delay, take a look at her picture here:

About 5 minutes back, Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle to share another picture from Cannes Day 2 look! Dressed in a black and neon green dress, Deepika has complemented her look with neon green shades, black frilled shoes and glossy pink lipstick!

Take a look at her pictures here:

Well, isn’t she a sight for sore eyes? The internet sensation is making her 35 million fans go gaga over her bold outfit choices! Take a look at her pictures from Cannes Day 1 and Day 2 here:

Talking about the Cannes Film festival 2019, this year we will see two new debutants, Diana Penty, and Hina Khan. Among other Bollywood stars who will be seen walking the red carpet in the next few days are- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor and AR Rahman.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s photos from Cannes film festival day 1 appearance here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App