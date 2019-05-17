Cannes 2019: Actor Hina Khan, who is in Cannes to represent her film Lines, is leaving no stone unturned to make a fashion moment. After making a fashion statement on the red carpet, Hina stole hearts in a lavender outfit on her Day 3 at French Riviera.

Cannes 2019: TV actor Hina Khan is currently in Cannes and she is making the most of it. With her satirical fashion choices to representing the Indian television industry at a global platform, the actor has gained many admirers in a short span of time. Representing her upcoming film Lines at the Cannes Film Festival, Hina is surely proving everyone that hard work, dedication and talent takes one to places.

For her third day in French Riviera, Hina Khan has opted for a buttoned-down lavender dress paired with a metallic belt and matching stilettoes. Keeping her makeup dewy yet fresh, Hina added glitz and glamour to her look with creme eyeshadow, a coat of mascara and glossy lips. To accentuate her features, Hina has further tied her hair in a top knot.

Earlier, Hina Khan turned heads at the red carpet in a Ziad Nakad silver gown with a plunging neckline and extended sleeves. With her hair tied in a knot, Hina accentuated her look with dewy makeup, blue eyes and pink glossy lips. Soon after Hina made her red carpet appearance, an editor of a leading fashion magazine made a harsh comment on his Instagram story.

Miffed by the remark, Television actors like Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Mrunal Thakur, Gauhar Khan, Suyyash Rai along with celebrities like Ekta Kapoor and Raj Kundra came out in support of Hina and lashed out against the editor. Reacting to the statement, “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?”, Karanvir Bohra said that celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput also entered the film industry via Chandivali studios and have made a name in the industry.

Read Hina Khan’s reaction to the entire incident here:

I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios. 🙏 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2019

Extending his apologies to Hina, the editor later put out a note on his Instagram story in which he stated that his caption has been grossly misconstructed. He further added that he would never belittle an artist and those who know him know that he is inclusive and appreciative of talent.

