Television actor Hina Khan made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019 and has left everyone awestruck with her stunning looks. The actor was seen dressed in a grey plunging neckline gown. With simple diamond studs and stylish bun, the actor looked ravishing. Have a look at her pictures:

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actors of the industry and she has well-proved this with her recent appearance at the Cannes International film festival 2019. The actor has been garnering attention ever since the actor appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss. The actor has now flashed her beauty at the international markets by making her debut at the red carpet. The actor made the heads turn in a plunging neckline grey embellished gown which has left everyone awestruck.

With a stylish bun, dewy makeup, the actor has recently created a buzz on social media and has astonished everyone with her beauty. Further, the actor completed her looks with simple diamond studs, which simply added more to her looks. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor walked the red carpet in her own style and waved at the photographers adorably.

Reports suggest that the actor is at Cannes for the screening of her short film, Lines, which narrates the story of Kargil War. Earlier to this, the actor took a break while travelling to the festival in Italy and posed with Eiffel Tower on Wednesday with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. She also shared pictures of her interview dressed in a pink pantsuit

Hina Khan is among the allrounders of the television industry as the actor leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her talent and skill. She shot for her last episode of her ongoing show Kasautii Zindagii Kay some days back and her co-stars Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Parth Samthaan also gave her a mini-farewell party.

Here are some social media reactions:

Have to say that @eyehinakhan just told everyone out there how to do it.From playing Akshara 4 long 8 yrs,everyone thought that she ll be like other ITV FL(Bahu of ITV)!But after BB the way she turned her Carrer&became a Sensation👏This is MASSIVE! CONGO HK!#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 pic.twitter.com/PR7En6QeV7 — ɖrish (@starlightion_) May 16, 2019

@eyehinakhan u r looking too hot 😍🔥 U jusst nailed #Cannes2019 Attire💯

Confidence on face 💯

Walking 💯

Smile 😍💯 Jusst can't stop staring u #HinaKhan 😘

Hina is on Red carpet #Cannes2019 🙈😍🔥😃Happiness on peak for each & every #Hinaholics ✨#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 ✨ pic.twitter.com/FXF08ix4yZ — ₭₳Ɽ₮ł₭ 🎧🎩 (@RealKartikk) May 16, 2019

I cannot believe it's her first time at @Festival_Cannes. She looks so confident & stunning. All eyes on her. Gorg @eyehinakhan ♡ #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 pic.twitter.com/t1Q6yaJDIn — S. (@saleha_xo) May 15, 2019

😍 Queen For A Reason 😍 💃The Best Revenge Is Massive Success 💃@eyehinakhan U R Actually Giving A Though Competition To Everyone Out There. Absolutely Speechless 😋 🌟Shinning Bright Like A Star 🌟 🌠 #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 🌠 pic.twitter.com/HSx93eaqQd — Spread Love ❤ (@swapnil_112) May 16, 2019

Recently, the actor also shot for a music video Arijit Singh in Delhi with her Bigg Boss companion Priyank Sharma. The video is somehow related to a wedding as the actor posted pictures in a bridal look on her Instagram story. The hardworking has now put a step forward and will soon appear on big-screens with her debut film which is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App