Cannes 2019: The world is witnessing its biggest fashion extravaganza at Cannes 2019 and our Indian celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. After the glamorous red carpet appearances of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and TV actor Hina Khan, the next fashionistas in line are Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty. Before gracing the red carpet, Huma and Diana attended the Chopard party held last night and we must admit they look impressive.

Staying true to the theme ‘Live Victoriously’, Huma Qureshi stunned the Indian and International audiences in a red gown paired with a red blazer. She has added a lot of bling to her look with a diamond bracelet and diamond dangler earrings. Sleek-parted hair and dewy makeup is making Huma Qureshi look like a million dollars.

For her first day at Cannes, Huma opted for a glittery blazer dress with metallic gold heels. Going for a no-accessory look, the actor completed her look minimal makeup and hair tied in a ponytail.

Diana Penty, who will make her Cannes 2019 debut this year, is leaving no opportunity to make the most of it. At the Chopard party, Diana wrote a Celia Kritharioti golden tasselled dress with knee-high embellished boots. She completed her look with middle-parted straight hair and sultry makeup. Needless to say, Diana looks stunning in her first look from Cannes and we cannot wait to watch she has in store for all of us.

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi will be seen in Netflix India’s upcoming show Leila. The trailer of the show was unveiled yesterday and received praises on social media. Meanwhile, Diana Penty has been roped in for Dinesh Vijan’s film Shiddat. In the film, she will be seen alongside Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Mohit Raina.

