Cannes 2019: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is back at Cannes 2019 and how! It’s that time of the year again when Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and Kangana is leaving no opportunity to impress everyone with her sartorial choices. After embracing her roots in a Kanjeevaram saree on Day 1, Kangana Ranaut’s look from Day 2 is out and it is bold, edgy and too hot to handle!

Hitting the ball out of the park with this one, Kangana Ranaut looks fierce and is giving major boss lady vibes. Dressed to impress, Kangana is donning a silver embellished black pantsuit with a bare ivory corset. For a sharper look, Kangana has opted for black smokey eyes, nude lips and sleek gel hair-do, which is adding all the oomph and vivacity to her look. Needless to say, Kangana is giving stiff competition to her competitors in terms of fashion.

Before this, Kangana Ranaut turned heads in a Kanjeevaram saree paired with a corseted top and purple gloves. To make her look stand out, Kangana has opted for retro hairdo and sunglasses. Looking absolutely stunning, Kangana is taking social media by storm with her powerful looks. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut had to train intensely for more than 10 hours before heading to Cannes losing about 5 kgs. The actor had gained weight for her upcoming film Panga.

Along with Kangana Ranaut, Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan are among the head-turners at Cannes Film Festival. On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Panga, Mental Hai Kya and actor turned politician Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi.

