Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood and everyone knows that. From her stylish appearances on red-carpets to the superb acting skills, she manages to grab headlines every time. These days, the actor is prepping up for her grand walk on the red carpet for the upcoming 72nd Cannes Film Festival. 2019 will mark Kangana Ranaut’s second experience as part of a brand association. The actor enjoys dressing for the popular film jamboree. Kangana Ranaut has planned to land on French Riviera soon, she will be traveling from May 16 to May 18 for vodka brand Grey Goose which is an event that lauds the excellent work done of cinema using the latest global platform Live Victoriously.

The Queen actor expressed that after an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, she is looking forward to again gracing the prestigious platform in which she will be representing Indian cinema with full enthusiasm. Kangana said that she has made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments. Talking about last year she said that the event was all about having fun, living life to the fullest and celebrating Indian cinema while living the Grey Goose lifestyle.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at some of the other Bollywood beauties who will be gracing the red carpet this year.

While Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai grace the red carpet representing the beauty brand Loreal, this year many actors will make debuts in the grand event. Surprisingly, Hina Khan will also be marking her debut with Cannes 2019. The actor shot to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss and now, her debut Bollywood movie with Farida Jalal has gifted her this platform. The short film which revolves around the Kargil War period will have a premiere at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

Not just her, even Taranjit Kaur, who is an award-winning Indian-origin actor will be attending the Cannes festival this year. The movie shot her to fame and it surrounded topics of women and sexuality and documentary at the festival.

According to the latest report, Deepika Padukone has been invited on the Cannes festival on May 16, while Aishwarya will be gracing the red carpet May 19 and Sonam may appear on the event on May 20-21.

