Kangana Ranaut seems excited for her second appearance at Cannes 2019 and was recently snapped at Mumbai airport, leaving for film fest in France. The hottie will be representing a vodka brand and will be dressed in a Falguni and Shane Peacock's saree.

Cannes 2019: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is best known impressing her fans with her versatile roles in films is currently all set to walk the red carpet for the second time on May 16, 2019. The diva was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, heading for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival this year. In the pictures, Kangana is dressed in a striped shirt and denim with a handbag around her shoulders. Reports revealed that Kangana has lost 5 kilos of weight for her stunning appearance at the international film festival in just 10 days. The actor gained 10 kgs of weight for her upcoming film Panga. In the film, Kangana plays the role of a kabaddi player.

Reports suggest that Kangana Ranaut will be seen dressed in Falguni and Shane Peacock saree while walking the red carpet. She revealed that this time the actor will be representing a vodka brand at the festival. She also revealed that her attire at the event will reflect a lot about the theme of the brand–Live Victoriously.

She added upon saying that her attire will have drama and being an Indian actor she has the responsibility to showcase the art of India so she has decided to wear something that reflects the rich culture of India. She revealed that she along with her stylist Ami Patel have been thinking about the outfit for several weeks. Kangana with Falguni and Shane Peacock has designed a unique saree for the international appearance.

The idea behind wearing the saree is to showcase the forgotten weaves and unique fabric of India. Earlier to this, Kangana made her debut at Cannes last year where she walked the red carpet in a black Sabyasachi saree with a cut-sleeve blouse and a unique hairdo from the 1960s. Further, she opted for Zuhair Murad gown for her second day at the event.

Kangana Ranaut is best known for her stylish attires and leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. Starting from a unique dressing style to her creative ideas behind her attires, the actor leaves no chance of impressing fans with a fashion statement as well as roles on-screen.

