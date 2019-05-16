Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut stuns in corset and Kanjeevaram saree: Kangana is also wearing maroon coloured gloves. Kangana's team including stylist Ami Patel and designers Falguni And Shane Peacock have created a unique saree for her.

Bollywood bombshell Kangana Ranaut is all set to arrive at Cannes Film Festival 2019. The resplendent beauty is draped in a golden saree and her hair tied with a bun designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Kangana is also wearing maroon coloured gloves. Kangana’s team including stylist Ami Patel and designers Falguni And Shane Peacock have created a unique saree for her. The Manikarnika actress shared her latest looks on her Instagram handle. In her Instagram, she shared this beautiful look of herself ahead of her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam K Ahuja and Huma Qureshi have been a part of on the red carpet of the mega event while Diana Penty and Priyanka Chopra will also make a debut in the film festival this year.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s look at Cannes 2019:

Kangana also gave a beautiful look of her while preparing for the Cannes 2019:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App