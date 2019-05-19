Cannes 2019: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are taking social media by storm with their red carpet appearance at Cannes. At the film festival, the couple twinned in white and looked like a dream together. Along with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Hina Khan also made her second red carpet appearance and looked ravishing in a grey dress.

Cannes 2019: Cannes 2019 is getting bigger and better and our Indian celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn. From long trails to popping colours, the red carpet is witnessing the best of fashion moments. On Saturday, Bollywood turned Global star Priyanka Chopra and Television actor Hina Khan made their second appearance at Cannes Film Festival and they look jaw-dropping.

Living the fairytale dream, Priyanka made a stunning appearance with her husband Nick Jonas and stunned not just her fans but also International media. At the event, the couple twinned in white and looked blissful. Donning a white ruffed gown by George Shobeika, Priyanka completed her look with a Chopard diamond necklace with matching earrings, subtle makeup and tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

Complementing her to the T, Nick Jonas looked dapper in an all-white attire paired with black shoes. In the photos shared by Priyanka on her official Instagram account, he can be seen holding an umbrella for his lady love. Ain’t the duo scream perfection?!

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Cannes 2019 photos here:

Along with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Hina Khan also made her second red carpet appearance on the same day. She added glitz and glamour to her look in a grey Alin Le’ Kal gown paired with silver heels. With her hair tied in a half up half down hair-do and diamond earrings, Hina completed her look with subtle makeup and a pink lipshade.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcooming film The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Meanwhile, Hina Khan is currently working on his upcoming film Lines in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with veteran actor Farida Jalal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App