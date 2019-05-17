Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made her debut at 72nd Cannes International Film Festival at French Riviera. The actor further stunned everyone in a red and black embellished gown with a high slit. With perfect makeup, winged eyeliner and berry lipstick, the actor stealed the show.

Cannes 2019: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is among the most stunning actors who miss no chance of creating a buzz with her stylish appearances. Rather it is her on-screen look or red carpet appearance, the actor leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans by giving major fashion goals to her fans. Recently, the actor made her debut at Cannes Film Festival and greeted the entire crowd including the camera people with Namaste. The 36-year-old actor sizzled the show dressed in a strapless shimmery black gown with a red glittery red band. The dual shade of the gown with a high slit made the actor look more ravishing.

Further, she opted for soft curls and her on-point winged eyeliner made her look even more glamorous. Priyanka Chopra’ attire at Cannes 2019 was designed by Roberto Cavalli. With utmost grace and glamour, the actor walked the red carpet with a lot of confidence further the Indian flavour of greeting people with Namastey has conquered many hearts.

Bollywood celebrities never forget their tradition and leave no chance of showcasing India’s culture and heritage. Priyanka Chopra was very excited for her debut at Cannes as the actor shared pictures of a clock as if she was waiting to walk the red carpet. Moreover, her adorable smile at the red carpet looked as if a queen is walking the red carpets.

Priyanka Chopra headed for the film festival a day before, where she was seen in a white pantsuit. Further, she shared pictures, where she was seen donning a bathrobe at her hotel. Talking about her professional life, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, which is a biographical film based on the life of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.

The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra under the banners of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. The film features Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App