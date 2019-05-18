Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently winning millions of heart on social media with Chopard's Cannes Party pictures. Dressed in a lavender stylish dress, the actor looked alluring meanwhile, Nick donned a black suit with a white shirt and both the stars posed for the camera adorably. Have a look at their pictures:

Cannes 2019: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is among the leading stars who miss no chance of creating a buzz with her stylish attires. The diva masters the talent of conquering hearts and dazzles well in every outfit. Starting from impressing everyone with her on-screen look to her red carpet appearances, the actor knows how to garner limelight on social media. Currently, the actor is at Cannes 2019 and is making heads turn with her alluring look and unique attires. In order to accompany his wife, recently singer Nick Jonas also reached the French city. The duo made a lovely appearance at Chopard’s party in the French city.

The idea behind the festival is to promote the documentary 5B, which is about the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco. Priyanka Chopra donned a lavender Fendi Couture attire and completed her looks with a stylish skirt. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was dressed in a black pantsuit with a black bow.

Earlier to this, both the stars spent some quality time roaming around the streets of Cannes and further explored the French city. Dressed in an ice blue gown and pearl choker set, the actor created a buzz on social media. In order to complete her looks, she also wore a white hat and white stilettoes. With dewy makeup and plum lipstick, the actor looked gorgeous.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas wore a white pantsuit with a striped shirt and completed his look wearing white sneakers. Both the stars leaves no chance to give major couple goals to their fans with their PDA on social media. Starting from supporting each other in every thick and thin to enjoying each and every moment with each other, the duo is truly a power couple.

Earlier to this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick appeared together at Met Gala 2019. Hand in hand the couple walked the red carpet with utmost grace and confidence. The duo also matched with the theme of the event well.

