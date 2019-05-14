Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to appear at the red carpet. This will be the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival in French Riviera which will start today May 14, 2019, and will conclude on May 25, 2019.

Cannes 2019: Finally, the annual Cannes Film Festival, which is considered to be one of the grandest occasions, for which Cinephiles eagerly wait, will begin from today May 14, 2019, and will end on May 25. It is that time of the year when Bollywood diva’s make their stunning appearances at the red carpet. The champagne is on ice and the red carpet are being rolled for the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival in French Riviera. The event will start with Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die which will have its world premiere at the event. Cannes is among the biggest three film festivals with Berlin International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival of the world.

Celebrities from Bollywood from many years have been making stunning appearances at the international festival. World’s most beautiful women Aishwarya Rai, who made her debut at the event in 2002, has been showcasing Indian beauty at the event from many years. Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her unique fashion trends, will also appear in the festival along with dimple queen Deepika Padukone.

The list doesn’t end here controversial queen Kangana Ranaut will also appear in the event. Moreover, Television actor Hina Khan, who is best known for ruling the Television screens, will also make her debut at the International film festival this year.

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also expected to make an alluring appearance at the red carpet. Reportedly, the actor will appear after May 19. The final dates are not confirmed but it expected that she will not appear in the opening days of the year.

Deepika Padukone, who recently created a buzz with her fairytale looks at the Met Gala 2019 will appear at Cannes 2019 on May 16. Deepika Padukone is expected to again give major fashion goals with her unique yet stylish appearance at the red carpet.



Fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who often makes head turn with her style and glamour and masters the talent of making Indians fall in love with her looks is expected to walk on the red carpet on May 20 and May 21.

Television actor Hina Khan, who is currently topping the Indian charts with her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all set to make her debut at Cannes on the opening day of Cannes. In an interview, the actor revealed that it is an honour for her to walk the red carpet as she has been following the festival from several years.



Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who did her Cannes debut in 2018 is also expected to walk the red carpet with her perfection will appear between May 16 to May 18.

