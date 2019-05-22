Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor is among the fashionista's who leaves no chance of impressing fans with her alluring looks. Currently, the actor is at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and is giving major fashion goals to her fans with different looks. Have a look at her pictures:

Sonam Kapoor goes all-white for the premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Starting from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, all the Bollywood actors left no stone unturned to impress everyone with their stunning appearances at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Currently, style icon Sonam Kapoor is garnering attention on social media with her five looks so far. Starting from a Maharani to a boss lady, only Sonam Kapoor knows how to win hearts in every outfit and never shies away to amaze her fans with quirky outfits. Recently, the actor appeared in an all-white look at the premiere of the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which is directed by Quentin Tarantino and features hit stars, Leanardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The actor opted for a white tuxedo and further added to her looks with green emeralds designed by Ralph and Russo Couture. The actor makes sure to position her style in the fashion game and give major fashion goals to her fans. Further, she opted for a tight bun with dewy makeup which is making her look even more beautiful.

Earlier to this, the actor appeared in a yellow backless, off-shoulder with a stylish hairdo, which added more to her looks. It seems that the actor loves to top the charts of fashion with her unique style game. Moreover, her Maharani looks made her look royal.

Recently, Rhea Kapoor, sister of Sonam, who is also a celebrated stylist and producer revealed some interesting facts. She revealed that Sonam completely trusts her in terms of fashion and styling. She also quoted that Sonam gives her complete freedom to experiment different looks on her.

For various interactions with media and interviews, the actor also appeared in a red stylish attire which added more to her looks. With a messy bun and apt makeup, actor conquered many hearts on social media.

