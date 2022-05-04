Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to 28, 2022, for the 75th time

Cannes Film Festival is planning to remove COVID-19 restrictions ahead of its 75th year.

According to Variety, the annual film festival will not test participants, as it did last year, and will not impose a mask requirement for screenings and activities.

Francois Desrousseaux, Cannes general secretary stated “Since the health pass is no longer valid in France, guests will not be required to provide proof of testing or immunization to access the Palais.”

Further he added saying, “Most participants will very certainly be vaccinated anyway since France has made it quite difficult for non-vaccinated foreigners to enter the country.”

He also mentioned that about 95% of France’s adult population has now taken two doses of the vaccine.

However, Masks will not be necessary indoors, as they were last year, but they will be strongly encouraged. Desrousseaux, on the other hand, stated that Cannes employees will be wearing masks.

Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to 28, 2022, for the 75th time.