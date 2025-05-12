Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is set to witness a significant Indian presence on the global stage, with several Bollywood celebrities and filmmakers expected to make their mark.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns to Cannes Red Carpet

A regular and much-anticipated presence at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often hailed as the “Queen of Cannes,” is expected to return to the red carpet this year. Since her debut in 2002 with Devdas, the actress has consistently turned heads with her dramatic fashion statements and has become an iconic figure at the festival.

Alia Bhatt to Make Her Cannes Debut in 2025

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Cannes debut in 2025. The actress, who recently made headlines with her stunning appearance at the MET Gala, will walk the red carpet as a global ambassador for L’Oréal, which she joined in 2024. Her appearance is highly anticipated as she brings her signature elegance and international appeal to the French Riviera.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Film to Premiere at Cannes

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter might also make their red carpet debut at the festival. Their upcoming film, Homebound, is slated for a global premiere at Cannes. While official confirmation of their attendance is awaited, the buzz around their film has already generated excitement among fans and cinephiles.

Kiara Advani Likely to Attend Cannes 2025

Following her MET Gala debut, Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child, is reportedly gearing up for her Cannes red carpet debut. In 2024, she had attended the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala held on the sidelines of the festival. This year, she is expected to make a more prominent appearance.

Payal Kapadia Makes History as Cannes 2025 Jury Member

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia has made history yet again. After winning the Grand Prix for her film All We Imagine As Light at Cannes 2024 the first Indian film to achieve this she is now part of the main Cannes Jury 2025. She joins an illustrious panel that includes Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Jeremy Strong, and others.

Sharmila Tagore to Attend Cannes Classics Section

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will attend the screening of the restored version of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest), which is being showcased under the Cannes Classics segment. Tagore previously served as a Cannes jury member in 2009 and returns this year as a guest of honour.

