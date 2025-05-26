Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2025 debut in Schiaparelli and Gucci, calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her biggest inspiration in an emotional interview.

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview


Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a sensational debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, turning heads with her elegant red carpet looks and heartfelt words of admiration for veteran actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who she called a “huge inspiration.” Speaking to Brut India, Alia revealed that walking the Cannes red carpet felt like a “pinch-me moment” after growing up watching Aishwarya represent India at the global event with pride.

Alia Bhatt on Aishwarya Rai: “I Grew Up Watching Her Walk the Carpet”

In her interview from Cannes, Alia Bhatt reflected on how the film festival has always been a part of her cinematic dreams.

“Around this time, everyone is on their phone, looking at red carpet looks, beauty looks. I, for one, have actually grown up watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walk the carpet in all her glory and really represent India on the global stage. It’s always such a huge inspiration,” said Alia.

The actress continued, “It feels very nice—like a pinch-me moment to be here. The city is buzzing with energy, full of happy, positive vibes, and it’s all about celebrating cinema and people from across the world coming together.”

Alia’s Show-Stopping Cannes Debut in Schiaparelli and Gucci

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia made her first Cannes red carpet appearance in a soft nude Schiaparelli gown from the Spring 2025 couture collection. Her understated elegance and modern styling were praised by fans and fashion critics alike.

However, it was her closing ceremony look that made history. Alia stunned in a custom-made Gucci saree, marking the Italian fashion house’s first-ever bespoke saree, tailored specifically for her Cannes appearance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns to Cannes in Iconic Fashion

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued her reign as the queen of Cannes, captivating audiences with two powerful looks.

  • Her first ensemble was a refined ivory Banarasi handloom saree, adorned with a lace train and extended pallu, styled with a bold ruby necklace and a classic sindoor touch.

  • For her second appearance, Aishwarya wore a custom Gaurav Gupta gown a shimmering black silhouette paired with a dramatic white voluminous cape, adding a contemporary twist to red carpet glamour.

While Alia and Aishwarya haven’t shared screen space yet, Aishwarya previously starred alongside Alia’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in Karan Johar’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

