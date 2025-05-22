Home
Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Attending the press event for Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, Janhvi’s look offered a dramatic departure from contemporary trends.

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance in Vintage Dior 1957 Dress


Janhvi Kapoor made a striking style statement at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, cementing her place as a fashion frontrunner. For her third standout appearance this season, the actor embraced vintage glamour with a timeless Christian Dior creation from 1957, paired with luxurious velvet gloves that added a nostalgic Hollywood flair.

Vintage Couture Meets Modern Glam

Attending the press event for Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, Janhvi’s look offered a dramatic departure from contemporary trends. She stood out in the crowd in a structured black slub silk dress that radiated elegance from a bygone era. The ensemble, originally designed by Dior in the late ’50s, was a nod to classic fashion heritage.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look drew widespread admiration. “Today in Cannes with @janhvikapoor for press in Christian Dior 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress. Viva la,” Rhea captioned the look on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The dress, featuring a subtly curved neckline and a sleek, sleeveless silhouette, hugged Janhvi’s frame gracefully. A vintage silver brooch at the center added just the right sparkle, while the long velvet gloves brought drama and sophistication to the ensemble.

Elegance in the Details

Rather than letting accessories overshadow the couture, Janhvi kept the rest of the styling refined. She wore only classic diamond studs, mirroring the understated sparkle of the brooch.

Her hair was slicked back into a precise bun, enhancing the vintage aesthetic and putting the spotlight squarely on the outfit. There were no stray strands, only a clean, polished finish.

Her makeup was equally thoughtful. Winged eyeliner and soft, smoky shadow highlighted her eyes, while her lashes were curled to perfection. A radiant blush gave her cheeks a soft flush, and nude lipstick tied the vintage look together seamlessly.

A Moving Moment for Homebound

While Janhvi dazzled on the red carpet, the occasion was also momentous for the team of Homebound. The film, which premiered at the Debussy Theatre, received a powerful nine-minute standing ovation from a packed audience.

Joining Janhvi at the screening were director Neeraj Ghaywan, co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, and the Dharma Productions team including Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

The atmosphere turned emotional post-screening. A video shared by Dharma Productions showed the audience erupting in applause, and a visibly moved Neeraj Ghaywan breaking down as Karan Johar embraced him. Janhvi and Ishaan were also seen holding back tears, overwhelmed by the reception. The moment was a heartfelt culmination of months of work and passion poured into the film.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

 

Filed under

Cannes Cannes 2025 Janhvi Kapoor Rhea Kapoor

