Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Madhya Pradesh, awarded “Most Film-Friendly State” in 2022, now has one more reel in its trophy cabinet. As the final credits roll at Cannes, Homebound stands tall—both as a film and as a love letter to India’s cinematic heartland.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound made a blockbuster debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, earning a nine-minute standing ovation and global praise. Premiering in the coveted “Un Certain Regard” section, it was the only Indian film to feature in the lineup. The film’s global reach expanded with none other than Oscar-winning legend Martin Scorsese backing the project. Shot across Bhopal and surrounding locales, Homebound brought Madhya Pradesh’s cinematic charm to the world stage. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, and is produced under Dharma Productions, marking their fifth collaboration with the state.

Madhya Pradesh Goes From Backdrop To Blockbuster Star

The film’s stunning visuals owe their magic to Madhya Pradesh’s unique blend of natural beauty, historical grandeur, and urban aesthetics. The production team praised the smooth filming experience, citing location diversity, cooperative locals, and state support. “Homebound is proof that Madhya Pradesh isn’t just a location—it’s a full-fledged character,” said the team. Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi congratulated the crew, noting, “The fact that an internationally acclaimed film like Homebound was shot in our state… stands as a testament to our film policy and local cooperation.”

Behind the Scenes: A Script Backed by Policy and Passion

Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla hailed Homebound as a cinematic triumph born from policy-driven ease. “Madhya Pradesh has become a prominent ease-of-shooting destination due to its scenic shooting locations, supportive local communities, a collaborative film ecosystem, and rich cultural heritage,” he said. The state has streamlined processes with a single-window permit system and offers generous financial incentives. Since the launch of the Film Tourism Policy, over 350 films and web series have been shot in the state, with more than ₹24 crore granted in financial support.

From Masaan to Cannes: Neeraj Ghaywan’s Return Stuns the World

Homebound follows in the footsteps of Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed Masaan, proving lightning can strike twice. Backed by Dharma and Scorsese, the film cements its legacy in Indian cinema’s international chapter. Madhya Pradesh, awarded “Most Film-Friendly State” in 2022, now has one more reel in its trophy cabinet. As the final credits roll at Cannes, Homebound stands tall—both as a film and as a love letter to India’s cinematic heartland.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And Alastair Stout