Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Madhya Pradesh, awarded “Most Film-Friendly State” in 2022, now has one more reel in its trophy cabinet. As the final credits roll at Cannes, Homebound stands tall—both as a film and as a love letter to India’s cinematic heartland.

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh In Frame

Homebound Receives A Nine-Minute Standing Ovation


Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound made a blockbuster debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, earning a nine-minute standing ovation and global praise. Premiering in the coveted “Un Certain Regard” section, it was the only Indian film to feature in the lineup. The film’s global reach expanded with none other than Oscar-winning legend Martin Scorsese backing the project. Shot across Bhopal and surrounding locales, Homebound brought Madhya Pradesh’s cinematic charm to the world stage. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, and is produced under Dharma Productions, marking their fifth collaboration with the state.

Madhya Pradesh Goes From Backdrop To Blockbuster Star

The film’s stunning visuals owe their magic to Madhya Pradesh’s unique blend of natural beauty, historical grandeur, and urban aesthetics. The production team praised the smooth filming experience, citing location diversity, cooperative locals, and state support. “Homebound is proof that Madhya Pradesh isn’t just a location—it’s a full-fledged character,” said the team. Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi congratulated the crew, noting, “The fact that an internationally acclaimed film like Homebound was shot in our state… stands as a testament to our film policy and local cooperation.”

Behind the Scenes: A Script Backed by Policy and Passion

Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla hailed Homebound as a cinematic triumph born from policy-driven ease. “Madhya Pradesh has become a prominent ease-of-shooting destination due to its scenic shooting locations, supportive local communities, a collaborative film ecosystem, and rich cultural heritage,” he said. The state has streamlined processes with a single-window permit system and offers generous financial incentives. Since the launch of the Film Tourism Policy, over 350 films and web series have been shot in the state, with more than ₹24 crore granted in financial support.

From Masaan to Cannes: Neeraj Ghaywan’s Return Stuns the World

Homebound follows in the footsteps of Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed Masaan, proving lightning can strike twice. Backed by Dharma and Scorsese, the film cements its legacy in Indian cinema’s international chapter. Madhya Pradesh, awarded “Most Film-Friendly State” in 2022, now has one more reel in its trophy cabinet. As the final credits roll at Cannes, Homebound stands tall—both as a film and as a love letter to India’s cinematic heartland.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And Alastair Stout

Filed under

Cannes 2025 Homebound movie madhya pradesh

newsx

BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe Into 1975 Murder Of Former Union Minister Lalit...
Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute

Cannes 2025: Nine-Minute Ovation and Counting, ‘Homebound’ Puts India On Cannes Map With Madhya Pradesh...
Government Approves Highe

Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops To Support Farmers
newsx

How Jitesh Sharma Took Revenge On Digvesh Rathi After ‘Notebook Send Off’; Netizens React With...
lifestyle-woman-going-thr

Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers’ Health In The US
Trump suggested progress

Trump Teases News On Iran Nuclear Talks, Marks 10 Years Since The Birth Of The...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe Into 1975 Murder Of Former Union Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra

BJP Leader Ashwini Choubey Demands SIT Probe Into 1975 Murder Of Former Union Minister Lalit...

Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops To Support Farmers

Government Approves Higher MSP For Kharif Crops To Support Farmers

How Jitesh Sharma Took Revenge On Digvesh Rathi After ‘Notebook Send Off’; Netizens React With ‘Men When It Comes to Ego’

How Jitesh Sharma Took Revenge On Digvesh Rathi After ‘Notebook Send Off’; Netizens React With...

Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers’ Health In The US

Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers’ Health In The US

Trump Teases News On Iran Nuclear Talks, Marks 10 Years Since The Birth Of The Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA)

Trump Teases News On Iran Nuclear Talks, Marks 10 Years Since The Birth Of The...

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life To Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled In Controversies

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life To Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled In Controversies

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You