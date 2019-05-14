Cannes Film Festival 2019: The 72nd Cannes Film Festival is about to begin and we get you all the details about this much-awaited event which will be a star-studded affair and full of glamour!

One of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, The 72nd Cannes Film Festival is about to kick-start and we get you all the interesting details about one of the most renowned and celebrated film festivals across the globe where celebs from different countries walk the red carpet and their style statements make the event even more glamorous.

This year, the 2019 Cannes Film Festival will be taking place from May 14 to May 25 and will be bigger and better. Like every year, many Bollywood celebrities will be seen walking the red carpet on Cannes Film Festival 2019. According to media reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi and Kangana Ranaut will be seen representing India at Cannes Film Festival this year.

The interesting news is that television beauty Hina Khan, who was last seen in kasautii zindagii kay, will be making her debut in the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

This year, Mexican movie director Alejandro González Iñárritu will be seen as the jury president and it is the most awaited events of this year. At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019, international stars like Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Amber Heard, Julianne Moore, Sonia Plakidyuk, Josh Gad, Chloe Sevigny, Izabel Goulart, among others.

