Cannes Film Festival 2019: After the breathtaking appearance she made at the MET gala in the edgy barbie look, Deepika Padukone has now dropped jaws with her look for Cannes Film Festival 2019. The beauty has shared her look from red carpet of the esteemed film festival, as usual, she is looking stunning. Deepika is wearing custom Dundas couture in the combination of black and cream with an edgy high pony that gives all the drama to the outfit, accessorised with drop dangler pair of jewellery along with heels to go with it and a long dreamy trail that rules the carpet. With a slit that compliments her tall figure, Deepika looks like a gift to the world as she dons a massive bow on the couture as she stuns the world.

The diva has been sharing pictures of her Cannes journey on her Instagram handle since morning. She was continuously teasing her fans about her look in the Cannes film festival. In her Instagram story, the actor shared this beautiful picture of her while getting ready. The photograph shared is a monochrome picture. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam K Ahuja and Huma Qureshi have been a part of on the red carpet of Cannes while Diana Penty and Priyanka Chopra will also make a debut in the film festival this year.

Deepika made denim a memorable thing at the Cannes last year as she was dressed up in a pair of jeans and a white tank as one of her day time looks. Deepika Padukone was a little busy since the last few days as she was in New York to make her presence at the MET gala and she stayed there for a few days.

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone asked her Instagram fans that whether she should wear red in the red carpet or not through a poll. The results were in the favour of wearing red as 69% of her fans voted for yes and rest of the 31% voted for no.

Last year in the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone dressed up in a pink Ashi studio gown. She was looking gorgeous in that gown.

