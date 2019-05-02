Deepika Padukone has begun the preparations for Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Deepika's hairstylist Clarabelle Saldanha shared stunning pictures of the actor after a relaxing session of cut, colour and shine. With a glowing face and perfectly styled hair, the actor is giving major fashion goals to her fans.

After delivering hit films and appearing in various roles like Veronica in Cocktail, Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om and finally in the role of Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavat, the actor leaves no chance of impressing fans with her talent. It seems the actor is tired from the busy shooting schedule of her upcoming film Chhapaak and has taken a break and is currently preparing for Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Recently, the hairstylist of the actor Clarabelle Saldanha shared stunning pictures of her recent look. After a session of cut colour and shine, the 31-year-old actor is looking ravishing.

In the pictures, Deepika’s hair and looks are giving major fashion goals to her fans. Reports suggest that the Cannes Film Festival will begin from May 14 and will end on May 25. On the work front, Deepika is busy with the shoot of her next film Chhappak which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will also feature Vikrant Massey opposite Cocktail actor. Reports reveal that the first schedule of the film has successfully ended and currently the second schedule is being held in Mumbai. Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has arranged for extra security at the sets of the shoot as she doesn’t want any insight of the film to get leaked.

The hardworking actor is among the leading ladies of the industry who loves to cross her comfort zone and deliver something extraordinary to her fans. Starting from her social media clicks to her on-screen presence the actor tops the charts in every segment.

Deepika Padukone last appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Though, before the release, the film gathered a lot of controversies around but post the release, it garnered a positive response from the critics as well as fans. The film also performed well at the box office.

Here are some stunning pictures of Deepika at the red carpet:

