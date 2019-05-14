Cannes Film Festival 2019: The 72nd edition of Festival de Cannes will once again have the best of Bollywood representing the Indian art, culture, and style. Here are few Indian divas who are expected to walk the Cannes Red Carpet this year. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Hina Khan, and many more stars.

Cannes Film Festival 2019 Bollywood celebrities: After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone grand appearance at Met Gala 2019, it is now time to look forward to the red carpet look at the biggest event Cannes Film Festival 2019. This year the event will witness new entrants such as Hina Khan, Diana Penty and the regular attendees Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor, AR Rahman, and Deepika Padukone.

The twelve-day extravagant event will be held by the French Riveria is a jaw-dropping event where many Bollywood, as well as Hollywood celebrities, will be seen walking down the red carpet n the most eye-catching ensembles. The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to May 25. Like any year, many Bollywood celebrities will be seen walking down the red carpet, so before they make their grand appearance here is some juicy information about their outfits and their designers!

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2019

The ever so beautiful Deepika Padukone recently made heads turn with her Barbie look Met Gala outfit designed by Zac Posen. She looked gorgeous as she posed in a pink gown. Deepika complemented her camp look with a high ponytail, shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lipstick. As another grand event is here, Deepika Padukone is all set to rock another red carpet ablaze at this Cannes 2019. She will be seen walking down the red carpet on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Last year, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in all pink frill gown with a plunging neckline. She had completed her Cannes film festival 2018 look with a tight messy bun, purple stilettos, dark kohled eye makeup, and glossy nude lipstick. Take a look at her Cannes 2018 look here:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Veere Di wedding star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is worldwide known for her bold fashion statement and her style will be walking down the red carpet on May 20 or May 21, 2019. Last year the actor was seen walking down the red carpet right after getting married to Anand Ahuja. She was seen in a beautiful body-hugging golden gown which accentuated her collar bones and her curvaceous body.

Sonam Kapoor is a regular attendee to the Cannes Film Festival and keeps on entertaining fans with her drop dead gorgeous looks. Take a look at her Cannes 2018 look here:

Hina Khan at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Kasuati Zindagii Kay 2 star Hina Khan aka Komolika who is currently enjoying herself in France with beau Rocky Jaiswal will be walking down the red carpet for the very first time today. Also, it is a very proud moment for the television actress as well as all her fans because her short film Line will be premiered at the event with other films. As the celebrities will start making a grand appearance anytime soon the fans are very excited to see their favorite stars walking down the red carpet.

To raise the excitement bar, Hina Khan shared few photos from her France trip where she is posing alongside the Effiel Tower with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Dressed in a newspaper textured jacket and mini skirt, Hina Khan is a dight to behold! As more pictures from the event are awaited take a look at her latest photo here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is another regular attendee at Cannes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who walked the Red Carpet with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan last year, has left no stone unturned to stun people with her dresses. Last year the diva carried off a beautiful red gown like no other. It is expected that the Devdas star will walk the Red Carpet on May 19, 2019.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Cannes 2002 festival debut with her film Devdas which was screened at the festival. She played the role of Paro aka Parvati in the movie. One such another movie which premiered at the Cannes 69th festival was Sarabjit which was based on the life of an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism by the Pakistani court. In 2003 she also became the first Indian actor to be a jury member at the Cannes festival.

Take a look at her photos from last year event here:

Huma Qureshi at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Gangs of Wasseypur fame Huma Qureshi who has walked the red carpet before will yet again make an appearance at Red Carpet on May 19-20. After last year’s striking pant-suit attire, Badlapur actor Huma Qureshi will be appearing at Cannes for the second time as a part of a brand association with Grey Goose.

This year Kangana Ranaut will be traveling to the French Riviera from 16-18 May for the alcohol brand Grey Goose. Take a look at her photos from Cannes 2018 here:

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes Film Festival 2019

This year will be Queen actor Kangana Ranaut’s second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and the Manikarnika actor has her grand appearance all planned. According to reports by a leading daily, Kangana is planning to wear an all traditional Indian sari to Cannes. As a tribute to her roots, Kangana’s sari, along with her stylist Ami Patel, will be made of dying Indian weaves and rich fabrics. The sari will be designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Known for her controversies and her acting skills, Kangana Ranaut will be seen walking down the carpet from May 16 to May 18, 2019. Take a look at her Cannes 2018 look here:

Diana Penty at Cannes Film Festival 2019

The new entrant to make her Cannes debut this year is Diana Penty. She is being hosted by alcohol brand Grey Goose at the French Riviera. Thrilled about her debut, Diana in an interview said that India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. She is very excited to be invited by Grey Goose to be part of the event this year and is looking forward to experience the global icon of luxury in the country of its origin.

The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14 to May 25 and our Bollywood celebrities will be seen walking the red carpet. As per reports, Hina Khan will be walking the carpet today, Aishwarya is expected to walk the red carpet on May 19, while Deepika will be making her appearance on May 16. Kangana and Sonam are expected to be spotted on May 17 and May 19.

