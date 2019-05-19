Cannes Film Festival 2019: The cocktail actor took to social media to post her drop-dead gorgeous snap. At the legendary Chopard Party, she captioned her post. Well, she isn't the only actor who made her Cannes debut this year, Kasuati Zindagi star and Bigg Boss first runner up Hina Khan too slayed the red carpet with her sexy shimmery silver dresses.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Cocktail actor Diana Penty who made her Cannes debut this year recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her Day 2 attire and oh boy the cocktail actor is surely slaying the red carpet! Dressed in Celia Krithariotis black and white outfit, Diana Penty is a sight to behold in this off shoulder all black jumpsuit. She has complemented her look with a tied up messy bun, kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and pink stilettoes.

The diva also joined the FICCI Forum at the Indian pavilion on her second day in the French city and made an appearance in a white silk saree. She paired up her indo western look with pearl earrings and high heels. Taking to her instead, hand;e she shared pictures from the event and captioned it as- Day 2 at Cannes for The FICCI Forum at The India Pavilion.

The thirty-three old actor Diana Penty started her first-day at Cannes 2019 by attending the Chopard Love event in a short golden tassel dress by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti. Well, she isn’t the only actor who made her Cannes debut this year, Kasuati Zindagi star and Bigg Boss first runner up Hina Khan too slayed the red carpet with her sexy shimmery silver dresses.

Diana Penty made her acting debut back in 2012 with Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Cocktail. The movie was a commercial hit at the box office and earned crores of rupees at the office. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi last year, which was a sequel to her 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi. She was also seen as the female lead in 2018 film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran starring John Abraham and in the 2017 film Lucknow Central.

