Cannes Film Festival 2019: Television star Hina Khan rocked her second appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019 in which she is seen dressed in a sexy silver metallic gown, see photo!

Television beauty Hina Khan, who made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019 has been winning the Internet with her classy and stylish looks which were loved by all her fans and the beauty totally nailed her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019. In her second red carpet appearance, the television bombshell looks stunning in a metallic grey and silver off-shoulder gown and looked magical in her sexy avatar.

To add more style to her look, Hina Khan wore a sexy pair of silver stilettos and her hair tied. Her high-slit gown and the perfect tones make up is making her look gorgeous as ever. She is styled by Sayali Vidya and is nailing her classy look!

On her debut appearance in the red carpet at the French Riveria, Hina Khan wore a backless silver sequenced gown and fans were highly impressed by her stunning and breathtaking look at Cannes 2019.

Hina Khan has been posting stunning photos from French Riveria on her official Instagram account which have been taking social media by storm.

Hina Khan is one of the sexiest actresses in the Indian television industry who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kayy in which she was highly applauded for her pathbreaking performance.

She will soon be making her debut in Bollywood this year and she is one of the highest paid actresses in the Indian television industry and she has totally rocked her look at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

