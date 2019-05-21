Cannes 2019: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2019, is leaving everyone stunned with her breathtaking looks. From dressing as a Maharani to channelling flower power in a red dress, Sonam Kapoor is a true blue fashionista at Cannes.

Sonam Kapoor is back at Cannes Film Festival this year and she is slaying her every single look! Even before she walks the red carpet, Sonam is giving everyone major fashion moments and sharing drop-dead gorgeous photos on her official Instagram account. As she nails her every look, Sonam is overpowering her contemporaries when it comes to fashion and style and this comes as no surprise.

For her first look at French Riviera, Sonam opted for a red bodycon dress paired with a flowy ruffled cape designed by Valentino. She tied her hair in a loosely tied braid and added white flowers to accentuate the look. The fashionista completed her look with subtle pink eyeshadow and a pink tint on her lips. As she poses for the camera in a balcony in tropical view, Sonam is looking like a summer dream.

Post the red dress, Sonam donned an Elie Saab navy blue gown for her press meets. With corset detailing and extended sleeves, Sonam added drama to her look. She completed her look with tied back hair, minimal makeup and drop heart earrings.

However, it is her latest look from Chopard Dinner Party that is setting the bar up high. Donning a golden embroidered ensemble by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Sonam Kapoor looks like an absolute queen and is leaving no stone unturned to leave everyone mesmerised. The latest look of the actor screams grandeur and perfection. With this, we cannot wait to see what Sonam Kapoor has in store for everyone this year when it comes to her much-awaited red carpet appearance.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film The Zoya Factor in which she will share the screen space with South superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

