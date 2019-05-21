Sonam Kapoor has won millions of hearts with her classy looks from the French Riveria

The fashion icon of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has yet again stolen all our hearts with her stylish and classy look at the French Riveria and this time the Bollywood fashionista is seen dressed in a sexy neon-yellow off-shoulder gown and this is her fourth look at the French Riveria before her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. In the photo, we see Sonam Kapoor look dazzling in a backless yellow gown and sexy yellow Stilettos. The backless gown and the classy heels are making her look more glamorous and fans are once again drooling over her taste in fashion.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor rocked a stunning purple gown designed by Elie Saab which she wore yesterday and the look in the purple gown was loved by fans. In another look, Sonam wore a classy and royal golden colour off-shoulder gown designed by none other than Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the dinner bash at Chopard La Nuit Des Rois.

Apart from Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Sonam Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actress who is also called the Bollywood fashion icon. She was last seen in romantic-drama Ek Ladki Ko Dekh Toh Aisa Laga starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

She will be next seen in The Zoya Factor which is slated to release next year in 2020. Sonam Kapoor is married to Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja and is known for slaying at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 each year with her classy and stylish avatars.

