Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is ready to return with its signature glitz and cinematic excellence, lighting up the French Riviera from May 13 to May 24, 2025.
A global celebration of film, fashion, and art, this prestigious event promises another unforgettable showcase of international talent and trend-setting red carpet glamour.
When and Where to Watch Cannes 2025 Live
The opening ceremony will take place on May 13 at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST) and includes the presentation of the Palme d’Or d’Honneur. Audiences worldwide can enjoy 24/7 live coverage of the festival through various platforms:
Festival de Cannes Official YouTube Channel
MUBI
FilmyDoo (starting 2:30 PM IST for Indian viewers)
Festival de Cannes Official Website
Real-time red carpet coverage, celebrity interactions, and behind-the-scenes content will also be shared on the festival’s official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.
Celebrating Global Cinema at Cannes
Cannes continues to attract filmmakers, actors, and cinema lovers from around the globe, offering a platform for the best in international and independent cinema.
Across 12 days, the festival will host premieres of films in various genres — including documentaries — and award winners in top categories like Best Director, Best Actor, and the Palme d’Or.
What’s New at Cannes Film Festival 2025
The Cannes red carpet is a fashion spectacle in its own right. Expect to see celebrities, designers, and fashion icons debuting haute couture ensembles that will likely set global style trends.
Cannes 2025 will feature premieres of anticipated indie films and big-budget studio projects, some of which are likely to become frontrunners in the global awards season.
Hollywood Stars in Spotlight: De Niro, Cruise, and Kidman
Robert De Niro Honored with Palme d’Or d’Honneur
Legendary actor Robert De Niro will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or on May 13, acknowledging his iconic contributions to cinema through films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Irishman.
Tom Cruise to Attend ‘Mission: Impossible’ Screening
Tom Cruise will grace the festival on May 14 for a special Out of Competition screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, presented at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. The final installment of the franchise is expected to be one of the festival’s major highlights.
Nicole Kidman will be honored on May 18 with the Women in Motion Award, presented by Kering and Festival de Cannes, for her impactful contributions to cinema and her advocacy for women’s roles in the film industry.
Diverse Jury Announced for Cannes 2025
The Cannes Jury 2025 features a diverse panel of global film talent responsible for selecting this year’s top awards:
Halle Berry (USA) – Actor and filmmaker
Leila Slimani (France-Morocco) – Author
Dieudo Hamadi (DRC) – Director/Producer
Hong Sang-soo (South Korea) – Director/Screenwriter
Payal Kapadia (India) – Director/Screenwriter
Alba Rohrwacher (Italy) – Actor
Carlos Reygadas (Mexico) – Director/Producer
Jeremy Strong (USA) – Actor
Stay Connected for the Latest at Cannes 2025
Whether you’re a cinema enthusiast or a fashion follower, Cannes 2025 guarantees continuous excitement. With multiple streaming platforms and real-time updates on social media, fans around the world can immerse themselves in the glamour, screenings, and unforgettable moments as they unfold live.