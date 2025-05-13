Home
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

The Cannes red carpet is a fashion spectacle in its own right. Expect to see celebrities, designers, and fashion icons debuting haute couture ensembles that will likely set global style trends.

Cannes film festival 2025


The 78th Cannes Film Festival is ready to return with its signature glitz and cinematic excellence, lighting up the French Riviera from May 13 to May 24, 2025.

A global celebration of film, fashion, and art, this prestigious event promises another unforgettable showcase of international talent and trend-setting red carpet glamour.

When and Where to Watch Cannes 2025 Live

The opening ceremony will take place on May 13 at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST) and includes the presentation of the Palme d’Or d’Honneur. Audiences worldwide can enjoy 24/7 live coverage of the festival through various platforms:

Festival de Cannes Official YouTube Channel

MUBI

FilmyDoo (starting 2:30 PM IST for Indian viewers)

Festival de Cannes Official Website

Real-time red carpet coverage, celebrity interactions, and behind-the-scenes content will also be shared on the festival’s official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

Celebrating Global Cinema at Cannes

Cannes continues to attract filmmakers, actors, and cinema lovers from around the globe, offering a platform for the best in international and independent cinema.

Across 12 days, the festival will host premieres of films in various genres — including documentaries — and award winners in top categories like Best Director, Best Actor, and the Palme d’Or.

What’s New at Cannes Film Festival 2025

The Cannes red carpet is a fashion spectacle in its own right. Expect to see celebrities, designers, and fashion icons debuting haute couture ensembles that will likely set global style trends.

Cannes 2025 will feature premieres of anticipated indie films and big-budget studio projects, some of which are likely to become frontrunners in the global awards season.

Hollywood Stars in Spotlight: De Niro, Cruise, and Kidman

Robert De Niro Honored with Palme d’Or d’Honneur

Legendary actor Robert De Niro will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or on May 13, acknowledging his iconic contributions to cinema through films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Irishman.

Tom Cruise to Attend ‘Mission: Impossible’ Screening

Tom Cruise will grace the festival on May 14 for a special Out of Competition screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, presented at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. The final installment of the franchise is expected to be one of the festival’s major highlights.

Nicole Kidman will be honored on May 18 with the Women in Motion Award, presented by Kering and Festival de Cannes, for her impactful contributions to cinema and her advocacy for women’s roles in the film industry.

Diverse Jury Announced for Cannes 2025

The Cannes Jury 2025 features a diverse panel of global film talent responsible for selecting this year’s top awards:

Halle Berry (USA) – Actor and filmmaker

Leila Slimani (France-Morocco) – Author

Dieudo Hamadi (DRC) – Director/Producer

Hong Sang-soo (South Korea) – Director/Screenwriter

Payal Kapadia (India) – Director/Screenwriter

Alba Rohrwacher (Italy) – Actor

Carlos Reygadas (Mexico) – Director/Producer

Jeremy Strong (USA) – Actor

Stay Connected for the Latest at Cannes 2025

Whether you’re a cinema enthusiast or a fashion follower, Cannes 2025 guarantees continuous excitement. With multiple streaming platforms and real-time updates on social media, fans around the world can immerse themselves in the glamour, screenings, and unforgettable moments as they unfold live.

