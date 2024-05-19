Cannes Film Festival: Kiara Advani Gets Massively Trolled Over Fake Accent, Internet Says, 'These People Lack Basic Idea Of Being Themselves'

Kiara Advani is currently in the French Riviera town to attend the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood star graced the Women In Cinema Gala organized by the Red Sea Film Festival in collaboration with Vanity Fair Europe.

Since the global event began on May 14, fashion enthusiasts have eagerly awaited Kiara’s Cannes debut look, and she certainly did not disappoint. Kiara captivated everyone with her latest appearance, wearing a sculptural black and pink gown that radiated elegance and glamour.

For her latest appearance, the diva selected an exquisite gown from the luxurious fashion brand Nedret Taciroglu. Her dreamy outfit showcased delicate satin fabric, a corset detail, an off-the-shoulder neckline, a figure-hugging fit, a black velvet fishtail hemline, and an extended train at the back.

Why Is Kiara Advani Getting Trolled?

While Kiara is getting thumbs up for her look, the starlet got massively trolled for her fake accent during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival. Speaking to the paparazzi, Kiara in what Internet claims to be a fake accent shared, “It’s very very humbling. It’s going to be a decade in my career now.”

She added, “So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I’m truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It’s just such a humbling experience.”

Fan Reactions On Kiara Advani’s Fake Accent At Cannes

The Internet was quick to react to Kiara speaking in a fake accent at the Cannes. One user stated, “”How is she talking about humbling humbling humbling – while putting on a ridiculous accent, and not being herself? Heinnnnn?”

Another user said, “Humble humble humbling humbled say something else for god’s sake. I think when you try to put on an accent the quality of what you’re saying really goes down.”

One person added, “I was rooting for her , why did she do that ? I like how Alia and Deepika never fake their accents on such occasions.” The next one stated, “Videsh jaate hi andar ka angrez jaag jaata hai inkaaa.”

An individual stated, “Disappointed actually! I would rather take Sara’s ‘Indianness’ of last yr over this embarrassing fake accent.” One concluded, “These people lack the basic idea of being themselves.”

